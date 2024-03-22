Ivy League offenses in the tournament are never an easy cover.

It's been proven time and time again with the most recent example being Princeton upsetting Arizona in the 2023 tournament.

The Ivy schools run unique offenses, and it's something that most schools aren't used to.

"They're really, really hard to cover," said Bruce Pearl. "With their five-out offense -- it's a unique offense and it's something that we see some but don't see a ton."

Heading the Yale attack is seven-footer Danny Wolf, a stretch big that can run the floor and handle the ball in a pinch.

Wolf struggles with traditional center responsibilities as averages just 0.767 points per possession on post-up chances ranking him in the 33rd percentile.

He does, however, thrive working out of the pick-and-roll and pop.

On the season, he has attempted 58 catch-and-shoot looks and made 24 of them.

He is also prolific as a roller off of pick-and-rolls averaging 1.44 points per possession off of dives to the basket ranking him in the 93rd percentile, per Synergy.

“Tough cover,” said Dylan Cardwell. “He's kind of like a unicorn cover. I haven't seen a guy like him in my college days, and I've been here for a minute. I'm very excited to showcase my skills as a defender and compete against somebody so good.”

As a team, the Bulldogs are an average three-point shooting team as they shoot just under 35 percent from deep, but they do have two elite shooters in August Mahoney and John Poulakidas.