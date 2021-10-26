Auburn prepared for more physical Ole Miss defense

“The biggest thing I’ve seen out of them this season is that they play more physical,” Council said. “Last year wasn’t—they were OK on defense; they just were not as physical. This year they’re way more competitive. I believe they’re more sound.”

Well, Ole Miss isn’t exactly Georgia or Wisconsin on the defensive side of the ball. Still, they have improved, something Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council has noticed when watching the Rebels.

AUBURN | Ole Miss’ defense was bad last season. In fact, the Rebels were awful at stopping anyone, ranking next-to-last in total defense by allowing 519 yards per game. Even Lane Kiffin, before the start of this season, joked that he hoped to make some teams punt this year finally.

That slight improvement has helped lead the Rebels to a 6-1 record and a shot at winning the program’s first SEC West title. Yet don’t let that record fool you about any significant differences with Ole Miss’ defense. The Rebels are still suspect, giving up a lot of yards (421.1 per game, 100th in the FBS) and points (28.3). So, Mike Bobo’s side is going to have plenty of chances to make plays.

Auburn can do it two ways as neither the Rebels’ pass nor run defense has been solid. Sure, they are better than last year, but there wasn’t much further they could have fallen. Council expects himself and the offensive line to be ready for the physicality of Ole Miss’ front seven.

“Our goal is to walk out there with no sacks, and I believe we can do that against any team,” he said. “I believe that will be the case this week.”

As for getting the running game going, something Auburn has failed to do in the past few games, the senior says it is about coming out of the gates and getting the job in the trenches early, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“As soon as we touch that field we need to just get our hand in the dirt and go straight vertical on these guys and move them off the ball,” Council said. “I believe first and second down, we just need to have that confidence more of starting off the drive just smart.”

The opportunities will be there against an improved but still flawed defense. It’s up to the Tigers to make the Rebels pay.