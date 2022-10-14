“Knowing they’re going to go for it when they cross the 50, you’ve got to be prepared for that on your third-down play selection to be ready for your fourth-down play selection,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “Are they going to run it on third down and get into a manageable fourth down or are they going to try to get it on third down is really what you’re thinking and preparing for.

The Ole Miss third-year head coach isn’t quite as prolific this fall, but it is an area that Auburn’s defense must prepare for this Saturday.

AUBURN | Lane Kiffin was all about going for it on fourth down last season, leading the nation with 49 attempts.

“Then when you do get in a fourth-down situation, it’s about execution and it’s about kinda getting back into your third-down calls and being prepared for what they’re probably going to run, which will be an extension of their third downs to try and get whatever yardage to get a first down.”

The Rebels converted 63.3 percent of their fourth-down attempts last year. This season, they’re converting 60 percent but only have 10 attempts, which ranks 69th in the country.

Perhaps Kiffin doesn’t feel the need to be as aggressive with an undefeated team that’s ranked ninth in the country.

“They are on a roll right now, they have got momentum, and I think that impacts the whole team,” said Harsin. “Certainly, as we look at it, their offense we know they are going to do well on that side of the ball and they are going to have a lot of firepower over there. Defensively, they are very, very good.”

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.