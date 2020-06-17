AuburnSports - Auburn 'potential leader' for Florida defensive tackle

Auburn 'potential leader' for Florida defensive tackle
Auburn has a commitment from four-star Lee Hunter, but is working to add at least one more defensive tackle to its 2021 class.
Marquis Robinson is a priority to fill the spot, a high priority, and Auburn is making sure he knows it.
Robinson, from Milton, Fla., speaks regularly with area recruiter/defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. Robinson also is in regular contact with Gus Malzahn.
“They are recruiting me hard,” Robinson said. “I have good relationships with all of them. Coach Malzahn, Coach ‘G’ and Coach Steele really make it feel like a home environment, a family-type place. The people there are real kind and friendly. It’s just like home.”
Robinson has developed a strong bond with his would-be position coach.
“Coach Garner is a great coach and has coached some great players,” Robinson said. “I feel like he could help me get to where I want to go. He’s put more defensive linemen in the NFL than most coaches. He’s been at Auburn for a long time and that helps me know that he’ll be there if I go there.
“He’s also like a father figure to me. He teaches me that there is more to life than just football.”
Auburn was the first to offer Robinson, doing so after his sophomore season. Many other schools have followed suit, including Florida State, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, Ohio State, and most recently Miami.
Robinson doesn’t list a leader among the group, but Auburn’s early offer could pay off later.
“I don’t really have a top school,” Robinson said. “But when Auburn offered, they were the first ones to see something in me that I didn’t see myself. I could say that they could be the potential leader.”
Robinson has time to sort through the offers and make a well-informed decision. He’s in no rush to make a commitment.
“I was going to commit midseason, but now I don’t really know when I will,” Robinson said. “I’m trying to wrap my mind around everything. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I want to try and take in as much of it as I can. When the time is right, I’ll know in my heart where I want to go.”
Robinson plans for his first commitment to be his only commitment.
“I don’t want to commit and then de-commit,” he said. “My dad told me to always be a man of your word, so once I commit, it’s over.”
Rivals ranks Robinson, who is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, the No. 29 defensive tackle in the 2021 class and No. 85 overall player in Florida.