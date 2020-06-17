AuburnSports - Auburn 'potential leader' for Florida defensive tackle

Auburn has a commitment from four-star Lee Hunter, but is working to add at least one more defensive tackle to its 2021 class. Marquis Robinson is a priority to fill the spot, a high priority, and Auburn is making sure he knows it.

Robinson, from Milton, Fla., speaks regularly with area recruiter/defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Auburn defensive line coach Rodney Garner. Robinson also is in regular contact with Gus Malzahn. “They are recruiting me hard,” Robinson said. “I have good relationships with all of them. Coach Malzahn, Coach ‘G’ and Coach Steele really make it feel like a home environment, a family-type place. The people there are real kind and friendly. It’s just like home.” Robinson has developed a strong bond with his would-be position coach. “Coach Garner is a great coach and has coached some great players,” Robinson said. “I feel like he could help me get to where I want to go. He’s put more defensive linemen in the NFL than most coaches. He’s been at Auburn for a long time and that helps me know that he’ll be there if I go there. “He’s also like a father figure to me. He teaches me that there is more to life than just football.”