Game one could not have gone better for Auburn. The Tigers went up 21-0 over Alabama A&M within the first five minutes and cruised to a 73-3 win over the Bulldogs Saturday night. The Tigers did what they wanted, when they wanted, in every possible facet. Here is how each Tiger position group graded out:

Auburn receiver Malcolm Simmons

Quarterbacks: A+ Payton Thorne played one half, but his stats tell a different story. Thorne completed 13 of his 21 passes totalling 322 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 49 yards and a touchdown. Thorne’s passer rating was 253.6. Hank Brown replaced Thorne for Auburn’s first drive of the second half and immediately led a touchdown drive that was capped off by a connection with Malcolm Simmons for a 57-yard touchdown. Brown finished with 96 yards and two touchdowns on just five attempts before he was replaced by Holden Geriner in the fourth quarter.

Wide receivers: A++ This grade was earned within the first four minutes of the game. Auburn ripped off back-to-back one-play long touchdown throws. Keandre Lambert-Smith started the party with a 67-yard catch and run, and then on the next drive, Cam Coleman hauled in a 44-yard bomb for the first catch and touchdown of his collegiate career. Lambert-Smith had 80 yards and two touchdowns within the first 13 minutes of the game. In the second quarter, it was Perry Thompson’s time to shine as he hauled in his first collegiate catch for 12 yards, and then a play later took a post 70 yards to the house for his first touchdown. Simmons later got in on the fun with the touchdown mentioned previously. He led the Tigers with 91 receiving yards on the night. In the fourth quarter, it was Sam Jackson's turn to haul in a touchdown with his going for 37 yards. Auburn's receivers combined for six touchdowns on the night, one less than the team combined for during the entirety of the 2023 season. Alabama A&M’s defensive backs were completely outclassed, and the Tiger receivers did exactly what they needed to.

Tight Ends: C Not much to write home about for Auburn’s tight ends. Rivaldo Fairweather was the lone Tiger tight end to record a reception, but even he had a couple of drops. Not a bad game for the tight ends, they just weren’t needed all that much.

Running backs: B Auburn’s rush attack took a backseat to the passing game, but it was there when the Tigers needed it. Jarquez Hunter ran for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Damari Alston also pitched in a touchdown.

Offensive line: A Auburn had an overwhelming physical advantage up front, and it absolutely showed. Payton Thorne had all the time in the world to throw the ball, and whenever the Tigers ran, the offensive line got massive push up front. Not much a test for the offensive line, but they absolutely passed it.

Defensive line: A When Alabama A&M dropped back to throw, the pressure was in Cornelious Brown’s face right away. When the Bulldogs ran it, they got nothing just about every time. Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod both recorded a sack and showed why they can be an elite pass-rushing duo. Auburn’s defensive tackles, led by Philip Blidi who recorded three first-half tackles, completely shut down the run allowing just 38 yards on 36 attempts -- 1.1 yards per attempt.

Linebackers: A Hello, Dorian Mausi. The Duke transfer recorded three first-half tackles with two of those being tackles for loss. Other than him, the linebackers simply did their job when needed, which wasn’t too often as the Bulldogs did not reach the second level all that often.

Defensive backs: B+ Pretty good night for the most part, especially from Keionte Scott and Kayin Lee, who both barely were targeted. The Bulldogs didn't do a ton through the air against the starters, but they did air it out a bit during the second half against Auburn's reserves which, along with a penalty that gave Alabama A&M a first down, is the reason their grade was bumped down to a B+.