AuburnSports - Auburn players working their way back from injury

With Auburn’s game against Mississippi State now off for this weekend, the Tigers will have some extra time to get injured players back on the field.

Holding down the secondary, Jamien Sherwood injured his lower leg against LSU and was seen in a walking boot and with crutches when he returned to the sideline.

Sherwood was battling to return for the trip to Starkville, but now looks to be in a better spot to return to the field.

“Yeah, there’s no doubt,” Gus Malzahn said on the extra week giving the team more time to get healthy. “That was one thing—Shedrick Jackson, Jamien Sherwood, those guys, and there’s a handful of other guys too, if you look at it as a positive, it gives them another week to heal up. I don’t know if Sherwood would’ve been available this week or not; he would’ve tried. He’s a tough guy. That’s the positive, you get some of these guys healed up for this stretch run the last four games.”