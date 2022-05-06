Auburn players who could hear their names called next year

Auburn had a slow 2022 draft with just Roger McCreary hearing his name called, going at No. 35 to the Tennessee Titans. But the script could flip next year, with a group of juniors set to be draft eligible along with seniors that could work their way onto draft boards. Taking a look at which Auburn players could hear their names called next year and when that could be:

Derick Hall could end up being an early selection for Auburn. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Tank Bigsby — RB Way-too-early projection: Round 1-3 From the time Tank Bigsby first stepped on the field at Auburn it was clear he was an NFL talent and set to head to the NFL after three years. Bigsby is set to be the focal point of the offense this year and will look to build upon his 1,000-yard season, the program's first since 2017. He has the physical traits and skillset to certainly be an early selection in the draft, and if he continues to improve as a pass catcher, he could sneak into the first round. Though, a day two selection feels like the most likely scenario here. It should be noted Bigsby will have two years of college eligibility remaining after next season, but if he's being projected this high, it'd be hard to imagine him coming back.

Derick Hall — EDGE Way-too-early projection: Round 1-3 Derick Hall probably could've departed after last season and been a day two or day three selection, but instead, he returned and has his eyes set on a Day 1 phone call. In Todd McShay's way-too-early mock, Hall landed in the first round at No. 18. It's easy to see why Hall could land in the first round, after a 33 tackle, 12.5 tackle for loss and nine sack junior season. Plus the leadership Hall brings, he's the clear team leader for Auburn. If Hall continues to build on his success, which he showed plenty of signs of doing in the spring, he could be off the board quickly.

John Samuel Shenker — TE Way-too-early projection: Round 4-7 John Samuel Shenker isn't necessarily the biggest tight end or the fastest, but that doesn't mean he won't work his way onto draft boards. He is about as reliable as they come pass-catching wise, and still has a 6-foot-4, 209 pound frame that's big enough to make it in the NFL. He's also a plus in the blocking game, which will help boost his stock going into the draft. Another season in Bryan Harsin's offense and continued production in the passing game makes him a solid bet to be drafted next year.

Colby Wooden — DL Way-too-early projection: Round 2-6 It's somewhat difficult;t to project where Colby Wooden will land in the NFL should he leave after his junior year, but it's not out of the question he could be a Day 2 selection. After redshirting his first year he's had a combined 102 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks the past two seasons. All while playing as an extremely versatile piece that can play inside and out along the defensive line. If Wooden continues on his current path he should be headed towards the 2023 NFL Draft.

Eku Leota — EDGE Way-too-early projection: Round 5-undrafted It's certainly not out of the question that Auburn could have both its starting EDGE rushers head to the NFL next year. Eku Leota transferred in from Northwestern last year and quickly found himself in a productive role opposite Derick Hall, racking up 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Another productive season similar to that against SEC talent should have him on some draft boards.

Owen Pappoe — LB Way-too-early projection: Round 2-7 When healthy, there's no reason to think Owen Pappoe can't be a Day 2 draft pick in the NFL. The former highly-rated recruit burst onto the scene as a freshman and followed that up with a 93-tackle season in 2020. Hopes were high for Pappoe in 2021 and he was named a team captain, but injuries derailed his season. Now, coming off a postseason procedure, Auburn is counting on Pappoe to be the leader of the linebacker room. Pappoe has the size to project to the NFL, and his athleticism should allow him to test off the charts at the combine and Pro Day, moving him up the board. Injury question marks leave him with a wide projection right now.

Nehemiah Pritchett — CB Way-too-early projection: Round 2-5 Auburn's had four cornerbacks selected in the first two days of the draft in the past five years, and Nehemiah Pritchett could be next. Pritchett has a somewhat similar story to Auburn's latest draftee Roger McCreary, coming in as a lower 3-star in the state of Alabama and turning into a stud on Auburn's defense. Prior to the 2021 season Pritchett was appearing in some mock drafts, though his stock slipped a little during the season and he's back for another year. A solid season should solidify his draft status.

Marcus Harris — DL Way-too-early projection: Round 6-undrafted Similar to Leota, Marcus Harris transferred in last year and ended up being rather productive along the defensive line. Harris totaled 27 tackles, six for loss and two sacks along with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. While the junior defensive lineman probably projects more to spend the next two years at Auburn, don't rule out the possibility of a big season and Harris going to the NFL.