It's an offensive staff that Freeze is familiar with and trusts, which is why Auburn's playcalling will be a joint effort

Out went Philip Montgomery and in came Derrick Nix, who had been at Ole Miss since 2008 and worked with Hugh Freeze as his running backs coach from 2012-2016.

"It'll be a mixture and a combination," Freeze told local reporters before media days. "But it'll be something that we've all agree upon, (that) this is the shell of the game plan until we need to make adjustments."

Nix is set to handle the early downs while Austin will call third-and-long plays, something that Freeze says Austin has always done "really good."

"Until we say we've got to scrap the game plan, these are the things that we want to see," Freeze said.

And while Freeze trusts his assistants, and will mostly oversee the offense, he can jump in and call a play when he feels the time is right.

Freeze was completely hands-off with the offense the year prior, a season that saw Auburn finish No. 90 in total offense across America.

"And then, now that it's back to our terminology that I'm very comfortable with, once we have a successful play or it's not third-and-long, I'm going to have the freedom and flexibility to jump in, certainly with our landmarks," Freeze said. "I usually will control those, for things that we want to see as shots and such."