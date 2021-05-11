AuburnSports - Auburn planning for full capacity at Jordan-Hare this fall

On Tuesday, Auburn’s athletic director confirmed that the athletic department is currently expecting to have Jordan-Hare at 100% capacity this upcoming season.

“Yeah, yeah, so we’ve had discussions about capacity. Our hope, like everybody else in the country is for full capacity,” Greene said at Auburn’s AMBUSH alumni event in Birmingham. “If we have to adjust down the road, we’ll adjust down the road.”

In 2020, Auburn limited capacity at Jordan-Hare to 20%, or 17,490 in the stands. The stadium usually seats 87,451.

While the department is planning for Jordan-Hare to be at full capacity, Greene did advocate for fans to get vaccinated. Citing that health officials are the one who will truly be making the capacity decisions.

“Yeah, most of the colleagues I’ve spoken to, and not just in our league but around the country, are doing that, so this is probably a great time to give a plug to say: We need to vaccinate,” Greene said. “We don’t make the decision in our department, neither do any of our peers. The decisions are made with our health officials, so the better that our communities do in regard to COVID vaccinations, the more opportunity we have to have everybody together again.”

Auburn starts its season on September 4th at home against Akron.



