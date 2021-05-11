 AuburnSports - Auburn planning for full capacity at Jordan-Hare this fall
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 23:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn planning for full capacity at Jordan-Hare this fall

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff
@CClemente__

Allen Greene and co. are prepping for a full house on September 4th.

On Tuesday, Auburn’s athletic director confirmed that the athletic department is currently expecting to have Jordan-Hare at 100% capacity this upcoming season.


Auburn expects to have all 87,451 seats available at Jordan-Hare this fall.
Auburn expects to have all 87,451 seats available at Jordan-Hare this fall. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn U.)

“Yeah, yeah, so we’ve had discussions about capacity. Our hope, like everybody else in the country is for full capacity,” Greene said at Auburn’s AMBUSH alumni event in Birmingham. “If we have to adjust down the road, we’ll adjust down the road.”

In 2020, Auburn limited capacity at Jordan-Hare to 20%, or 17,490 in the stands. The stadium usually seats 87,451.

While the department is planning for Jordan-Hare to be at full capacity, Greene did advocate for fans to get vaccinated. Citing that health officials are the one who will truly be making the capacity decisions.

“Yeah, most of the colleagues I’ve spoken to, and not just in our league but around the country, are doing that, so this is probably a great time to give a plug to say: We need to vaccinate,” Greene said. “We don’t make the decision in our department, neither do any of our peers. The decisions are made with our health officials, so the better that our communities do in regard to COVID vaccinations, the more opportunity we have to have everybody together again.”

Auburn starts its season on September 4th at home against Akron.


NOT A MEMBER?

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLXBsYW5uaW5nLWZvci1mdWxsLWNhcGFjaXR5LWF0LWpv cmRhbi1oYXJlLXRoaXMtZmFsbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZhdWJ1cm4tcGxhbm5pbmctZm9yLWZ1bGwtY2FwYWNpdHktYXQt am9yZGFuLWhhcmUtdGhpcy1mYWxsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK