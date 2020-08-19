AuburnSports - Auburn planning for 20% capacity at home games; tailgating prohibited

“We look forward to having Auburn students in attendance at our season opener and appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we adjust to this temporary reality of reduced capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said. “All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety. A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome.”

Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium will begin the 2020 season at 20 percent capacity, according to a release Wednesday by Auburn athletics.

All general seating, except for that which is "outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests," is reserved for Auburn students at least for the season opener Sept. 26 against Kentucky.

Twenty percent of Jordan-Hare Stadium's 87,451-person capacity is 17,490.

Face coverings must be worn by fans and workers at all times while within the stadium, in accordance with SEC-wide guidelines established Tuesday.

Auburn said tailgating will not be permitted on campus for the 2020 season.

Ticket plans for future home games will be disclosed by Auburn "at a later date." Auburn said seating plans may change in accordance to local and national COVID-19 safety guidelines.

AU season-ticket holders will receive more information from the athletic department as the season draws closer. They will be allowed to indicate which games they are interested in should Auburn's attendance plan expand or change. Tickets after the season opener will be distributed by Auburn on a game-to-game basis.

Ticket holders will also be given the opportunity to opt out of the 2020 season, and can receive credit toward the 2021 season, or a full refund.