"It was a super nice experience," McCray said. "The people and not even just the coaching staff, but the people of Auburn were super nice, welcoming."

He visited Auburn in early April and the Tigers piqued his interest so much that he scheduled an official visit. He made the trip from Daytona Beach, Fla., this week, reconnecting with the coaching staff and people of Auburn.

There were a lot of things to like about the visit for McCray, but a couple things stood out.

"The food was the big thing," McCray said. "Just going around campus and being around the players, that was a really cool experience. I was around Keldric (Faulk) a lot this week a lot, so that was nice. That was a highlight of the week."

Faulk, who's an incoming freshman, served as McCray's player host. The two talked about how Auburn treats its players and more importantly, what defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is like.

"I always thought he was a nice guy, that’s really why I’m here," McCray said. "I came to see him. He’s a really good recruiter, but also as a person. We can talk just not even about football, so that was a good thing."

The two talked about where Auburn sees McCray fit in along the defensive line, which is at defensive end.

"I feel like he could develop me well," McCray said.