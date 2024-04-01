Only two schools have hosted Herbert "Third" Scroggins this year. Tennessee was one and Auburn was the second Saturday. Making the trip from Savannah, Ga., Scroggins visited the Plains for the first time over the weekend. It was a memorable trip for the four-star linebacker and he already has an official visit set for September 6-8. "It was very good," Scroggins said of the visit. "It was very intense, practice-wise. The coaches, everything was just great."

Herbert "Third" Scroggins visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The Tigers like him at the buck position, currently being played by Jalen McLeod, who Scroggins watched during practice "He’s a great coach," Scroggins said. "He has a passion for football and he loves his players. You can see that, how he talks to his players, how he coaches. He’s very passionate." While on the visit, he also got to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze. During those conversations, there was one thing that stuck out to him. "We talked yesterday and he’s a loving man of God," Scroggins said. "That’s what I love about coaches. He puts God first and his players first." The 6-foot-3 linebacker, who plays for Benedictine Military School, has an official visit set up the weekend of the California game, Sept. 6-8. "They’re one of my top schools for sure man," Scroggins said. "Just the communication, everything they do."