The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama go much deeper than just a game in November. It's constantly a battle for the top recruits in the state. One of which is wide receiver Derick Smith, who officially visited Auburn over the weekend. Smith, who's committed to Alabama, will have a final decision on signing day — and it's gonna be one of the two in-state programs. "Auburn’s been in there, for real," Smith said of his recruitment.

Alabama WR commit Derick Smith officially visited Auburn over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The 6-foot-1 wideout was back on campus for the first time since his commitment to the Crimson Tide. "Visit went real good," Smith said. "I spent the whole weekend with Coach (Marcus) Davis. I think everything he does is really good. I feel like he can develop me to another level." Smith holds a close relationship with not only the wide receivers coach, but also co-defenisve coordinator Charles Kelly. "One thing about him, he’s gonna keep it real," Smith said. "He’s gonna make sure I’m good, everything I tell him, he’s gonna make sure I’m good." When it does come time to shut his recruitment down and have a final decision, what's gonna be important? "The atmosphere, what I like at the school, the people, how they treat other people. How they treat everybody the same."