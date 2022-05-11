Auburn out of SEC Tournament

The Tigers were shutout and held to four hits in a 1-0 loss to Missouri in Gainesville, Florida, Wednesday.

That sums up Auburn's trip to the SEC Tournament.

One game, one loss and no runs.

The early exit in the tournament was not for a lack of pitching.

Maddie Penta went the distance, going six innings of one-run ball on three hits, six walks and 11 strikeouts. She threw 134 pitches — 81 strikes.

Auburn's best scoring chance came with one out in the second inning. Bases were loaded, but Carlee McCondichie flew out to right field and Aubrie Lisenby was thrown out trying to tag and score on the play to end the inning.

The Tigers next await the release of the NCAA Tournament field, hoping to earn an at-large bid and the chance to compete for a title.



