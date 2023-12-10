AUBURN | The final choice is just a day or two away for Gerquan Scott. After back-to-back visits to Ole Miss and Auburn, the offensive guard from Southern Miss plans to choose one of the two SEC schools this week. “I actually called every other coach and told them I wasn’t going to come,” said Scott. “I’m going to make a decision in probably the next day, next day or two.”

Scott will choose Auburn or Ole Miss. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Does Scott already have a good idea where he’ll land? “I do but I don’t want to say nothing,” he said. Scott wrapped up his visit to Auburn Sunday, praising the family atmosphere, coaches and campus. “A lot, honestly,” said Scott of what this process means to him. “I ain’t gonna lie. Last night after seeing everything I went in the room and started talking to my girl about everything. It’s always been like a dream. I was reminiscing about everything I’ve been through and everything it took to get here. “Wherever I end up, I will not take nothing lightly.” Auburn is recruiting the 6-foot-4 and 330-pound Scott as a potential starter at guard. “Their guard is leaving. They see me, obviously, if I come in and put in the work and beat out people, definitely stepping up and taking a role at Auburn.