Auburn opens Florida series with win

The Tigers defeated the Gators 3-1 from Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn to kick off another weekend of SEC softball.

Following a near complete-game performance from Maddie Penta where she only allowed one run, Auburn opened its series against Florida in the win column Friday.

Penta took the mound for Auburn and held the Gators scoreless for the first five frames, while Aspyn Godwin and Nelia Peralta supplied the Tigers' lone source of offense via the long ball.

Godwin broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run and Peralta added another run on a solo shot in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Penta was dealing on the mound before running into trouble in the seventh inning.

Florida had loaded the bases with one out, trailing by one run, before Shelby Lowe struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Auburn is now 29-4 this season and 7-3 in SEC play. Saturday's game is set for 2 p.m. CDT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.



