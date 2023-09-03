"They played fast, got to the ball," Winters said of the game. "The fans, they were more into it than last year."

It only made sense for the Enterprise, Ala., native to visit one of his top schools and a program that's starting to push harder for him for week one of the college football season. Winters was on Auburn's campus Saturday, watching the Tigers take down UMass 59-14.

Eric Winters is in the process of narrowing down schools.

This was the second game day experience for Winters, but his first watching Hugh Freeze coach the Tigers. He feels like there's a different feeling with Freeze at the helm, which is something that catches his eye about Auburn.

So does the relationship he has with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.

"It’s pretty straight up with me," Winters said. "He’ll tell me what I need to hear, not what I want to hear. They’ve been on me for quite a while now. They’re one of my top schools right now, just because the communication we got and the relationship we have."

Although he's listed by Rivals as a safety, Auburn is recruiting Winters, who's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, to be a linebacker.

"I feel like I’m on the top of the board right now," Winters said.