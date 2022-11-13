Stanquan Clark picked quite the weekend for his official visit. Locked arm-in-arm coming out of the locker room, Auburn won 13-10 over Texas A&M in Carnell Williams' first home game as interim head coach. The current Louisville commit took notice. "This week they had a big win," Clark said. "I saw how they can have fun together, come together as brothers and stick together as a family." After the visit, Auburn made some progress in possibly flipping the 4-star linebacker. "Auburn is one of my top schools," Clark said. "It’s them and Louisville right now."

Stanquan Clark took his official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

He mentioned that Miami is also in the mix, but as of now he's still "100% committed to Louisville." Linebackers' coach Christian Robinson is still pushing for Clark to change his mind. Clark's relationship with Robinson goes back to Robinson's days on staff at Florida, where he was recruiting Clark to be a Gator. Now that Robinson is at Auburn, he wants Clark to represent a different shade of orange and blue. "That means a lot to me, that means that I’m doing something that I’m supposed to be doing," Clark said. "Me and him have a strong relationship." He's also building a relationship with special teams coach Roc Bellantoni, who has recruiting ties to the state of Florida. "Coach Roc, he’s a great coach," Clark said. "He treats everybody how they should be treated."