Auburn one of the 'top spots' for 4-star defensive lineman

Montgomery native and 4-star defensive tackle Khurtiss Perry made the trip to Auburn on Saturday and was in attendance for the game against Georgia. Perry said he liked what he saw out of the Tigers' defensive line. “It was a great game, I liked how the d-line played,” Perry said. “I think Coach Eason has a great d-line style, great d-line coach and a great d-line.”

Khurtiss Perry after the game. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

One of the focuses for Perry on Saturday was seeing current Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris on the field. Harris, also from Montgomery, is someone Perry looks up to and considers a friend. “That’s big, just seeing someone that I grew up watching, trying to get better like him each and every day,” Perry said. “Now he’s on a big moment stage like this and performing well. Hats off to Marcus.” As far as the atmosphere, Perry said he felt the presence of the Auburn fanbase. “It was great, it was a great game,” Perry said. “I like the fans, I like the atmosphere, I like the student section. I liked how everybody came and treated me like family each and every I went, so I felt it.”

Perry is being recruited by head coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and defensive line coach Nick Eason. All three are pushing hard for Perry, who has yet to take an official visit to Auburn. He’ll be narrowing his Top 6 on Oct. 15 and will then begin scheduling his official visits. So where does Auburn stand for the 6-foot-2 lineman? “I feel like I can make an impact at Auburn,” Perry said. “I feel like Auburn has shown me a lot of love, so definitely one of my top spots.”