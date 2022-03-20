Auburn 'one of the top schools' for OL Ian Geffrard
Probably the biggest emphasis for Auburn's 2023 recruiting class is at the offensive line, a spot Auburn has struggled to recruit over the last several years and where depth is severely lacking.
So it's no surprise Auburn hosted a whole lot of offensive lineman for its Junior Day event on Saturday.
One of the attendees was Ian Geffrard out of Mableton, Georgia.
While a decision is awhile away, there's a good chance Auburn could end up being that decision.
"This is probably one of my top schools as well," Geffrard said. "I was planning an official visit, I don’t know when, but I’m assuming sometime after April or during the summer and then I wanted to head to the spring game April 9th as well."
Geffrard said North Carolina is another top school for him.
On Saturday Geffrard got to see Auburn's campus again and watch practice inside Jordan-Hare. Geffrard was already familiar with Will Friend, but it was his first chance to meet Joe Bernardi, Auburn's new offensive line analyst.
"It was good. It was fun," Geffrard said. "I enjoyed it a lot. It was my first time meeting Coach Bernardi as well and then I got to listen to a lot of the former players talk as well and it was really interesting on the inputs they had to say and then kind of opened my eyes up a little bit."
Roger McCreary and Marlon Davidson were just a few of the former Auburn players on campus that Geffrard got to hear from.
As for Auburn, its proximity to home, the ability to play in the SEC and Geffrard's relationship with Friend are three of the big things that stand out to him.
Geffrard will visit Mississippi State next week and is hoping to setup a visit to Texas.
The goal is to make a decision sometime before his senior season starts this fall.