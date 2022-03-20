Auburn 'one of the top schools' for OL Ian Geffrard

Probably the biggest emphasis for Auburn's 2023 recruiting class is at the offensive line, a spot Auburn has struggled to recruit over the last several years and where depth is severely lacking. So it's no surprise Auburn hosted a whole lot of offensive lineman for its Junior Day event on Saturday. One of the attendees was Ian Geffrard out of Mableton, Georgia.

Geffrard hopes to have a decision before his senior season. (Christian Clemente)

While a decision is awhile away, there's a good chance Auburn could end up being that decision. "This is probably one of my top schools as well," Geffrard said. "I was planning an official visit, I don’t know when, but I’m assuming sometime after April or during the summer and then I wanted to head to the spring game April 9th as well." Geffrard said North Carolina is another top school for him. On Saturday Geffrard got to see Auburn's campus again and watch practice inside Jordan-Hare. Geffrard was already familiar with Will Friend, but it was his first chance to meet Joe Bernardi, Auburn's new offensive line analyst.