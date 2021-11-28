Auburn on top after OV for Khurtiss Perry

Khurtiss Perry was in for an official visit for the Iron Bowl. He left with Auburn at the top of his recruitment.

"I can say Auburn is (No. 1)," Perry said after his visit.

While other schools are looking at Perry to play inside as a defensive tackle, Auburn is telling Perry he could come in as an edge rusher. The Boise State coaches were quite successful with Demarcus Lawrence, who was a 2nd round draft pick, and are telling Perry he could be the next Lawrence.