Auburn on top after OV for Khurtiss Perry
Khurtiss Perry was in for an official visit for the Iron Bowl. He left with Auburn at the top of his recruitment.
"I can say Auburn is (No. 1)," Perry said after his visit.
While other schools are looking at Perry to play inside as a defensive tackle, Auburn is telling Perry he could come in as an edge rusher. The Boise State coaches were quite successful with Demarcus Lawrence, who was a 2nd round draft pick, and are telling Perry he could be the next Lawrence.
Watching Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, T.D. Moultry and the rest of Auburn's defensive line attack Alabama on Saturday was a big thing for him.
But the atmosphere and the experience were big, too.
"It was a 10. The family, the coaches made sure they did their part," Perry said. "Players, how the game was. Great atmosphere. How the d-line was. They got after it. I feel like they can use me a lot and in a lot of different ways on the d-line."
The Pike Road DT is approaching his decision, as he's set to announce on early signing day on Dec. 15.
Perry has a top five of Auburn, Alabama, Texas, UCF and Clemson, but his recruitment is primarily an in-state battle with Texas as a team with an outside shot.
