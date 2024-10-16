Auburn OL commit: Flipping Knight 'real big'

"It was real big," Dice said. "That’s a big-time quarterback, we needed one. To be honest, I feel like the class, it’s gonna be a good class upcoming. We got a lot of things coming forward, I’m looking forward to get to Auburn and make a big impact, the class of 2025."

The answer emerged earlier this month, when former Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight flipped his commitment to Auburn. For guys like Tavaris Dice , he knows how massive that recruiting win was for the Tigers.

There are six linemen in the class, but three weeks ago, there was still a question looming over the group — who would they be protecting?

More good news for the 2025 class came days later, when Kail Ellis announced his reclassification and became the sixth offensive lineman.

"That’s real big," Dice said. "That’s one of the main commits that I really talk to. He’s a really good person, a really good player. Really skilled. He knows what he’s doing, he knows what he’s talking about. He can play center, guard, tackle, he can play everything. That’s a big thing to get him next year too."

Sure, Auburn is off to a rocky start in 2024. The Tigers are 2-4 through six games and haven't won a conference contest all season. However, that doesn't phase Dice. He believes in Hugh Freeze and the vision that the head coach has for the program.

"It’s gonna be rough right now," Dice said. "As a head coach, it’s hard to come in and automatically make a huge, amazing impact to the program. Coach Freeze, he’s done an awesome job of recruiting, coaching the team and I have a lot of hopes in him. Ever since I met him from the start, he’s treated me and my family well. From watching him coach the team and watching practice and stuff like that, those are big things. I’m looking at him how he is as a person in real life instead of recruiting."

With less than two months until Early Signing Day, Florida continues to make a push for Dice, while Georgia Tech is also jumping in the picture. Florida hosted him on an official visit in June, as did Auburn, but an official visit to Georgia Tech seems unlikely.

Dice noted that it would be difficult for another program to change his mind.

"I’m pretty good with my decision right now," Dice said.