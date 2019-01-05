“Gus Malzahn called (Friday) after I got off of work and told me that he was offering,” Kameron Brown said.

Lanier (Ga.) linebacker/fullback Kameron Brown has wanted to play in the SEC. He’s wanted to play at Auburn like his older brother, Derrick Brown, who just finished his junior season on the Plains.

It was a call he’d been hoping to receive.

“I was excited, very excited,” Brown said. “I was surprised, but very happy. Coach Malzahn said he was looking past the measurables and wanted to give me a chance.”

Brown, who is six-feet tall and weighs 228 pounds, was offered by Malzahn to play the 3-back on offense or linebacker on defense.

“He said linebacker or like Chandler Cox,” Brown said.

Either is fine with Brown. He just wanted the chance, and now he has it.

“I feel like I need to take this chance and prove people wrong,” Brown said. “Coach Malzahn said that I might as well go on and take it.”

Brown isn’t ready to commit to Auburn. Not yet, at least. He will take an official visit soon.

“I’m going to set it up (Saturday) afternoon,” Brown said. “Coach Malzahn is going to send me some dates. I don’t know if or when I’m going to commit. I’m still going to take an official up to Gardner Webb.”

Brown recently was named the Gwinnett All-County Inside Linebacker of the Year and All-Region Defensive Player of the Year.