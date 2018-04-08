AUBURN | Jakai Clark could make a commitment soon.
The center from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) visited Auburn on Saturday and received an offer, which propelled the Tigers to the top of Clark’s list.
“(Gus Malzahn) was the one who told me I got an offer,” Clark said. “He said they liked my film and they want me. I was pretty excited it. It is my first SEC offer, so that’s big. They are my top school now.”
Clark had heard from two teammates, Rivals100 offensive tackle Wanya Morris and Rivals100 linebacker Owen Pappoe, that Auburn’s interest in him had increased. Morris and Pappoe spent three days in Auburn earlier in the week.
“Owen and Wanya came here last week and told me that the coaches were talking about me a lot,” Clark said. “But I wasn’t expecting an offer. I was a little bit surprised.”
It was a good surprise, one of the highlights of Clark’s visit to Auburn. He also watched Auburn’s A-Day Game and spent time talking with the coaches.
“I got to sit down and talk to the coaches and I liked that,” Clark said. “I like the fans and the family environment.”
Clark also likes where Auburn’s program is and where he believes it will continue to be.
“I know that Auburn is a championship contender and they will continue to be,” Clark said. “I play at Grayson so I’m used to winning, and I want to play for a school that is used to winning.”
Clark’s commitment could come sooner than later. He plans to return to Auburn next week.
Auburn also is a finalist for both Morris and Pappoe. Could the three end up playing together in college at Auburn?
“We all talk, but I’m not going to spill the beans,” Clark said. “Obviously Auburn is one of their top schools. We are all very interested in Auburn.”
Clark also is considering offers from Temple, West Virginia and Syracuse, among others.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University‼️🦅👀🤔@therealkwat @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @cutt484 @Keith247Sports #WDE pic.twitter.com/FJUIBnqJ2L— Jakai Clark (@J_Clark_55) April 7, 2018