AUBURN | Jakai Clark could make a commitment soon.

The center from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) visited Auburn on Saturday and received an offer, which propelled the Tigers to the top of Clark’s list.

“(Gus Malzahn) was the one who told me I got an offer,” Clark said. “He said they liked my film and they want me. I was pretty excited it. It is my first SEC offer, so that’s big. They are my top school now.”

Clark had heard from two teammates, Rivals100 offensive tackle Wanya Morris and Rivals100 linebacker Owen Pappoe, that Auburn’s interest in him had increased. Morris and Pappoe spent three days in Auburn earlier in the week.

“Owen and Wanya came here last week and told me that the coaches were talking about me a lot,” Clark said. “But I wasn’t expecting an offer. I was a little bit surprised.”