“It felt great,” Cross said. “It was a great feeling to get the offer.”

Charles Cross , an offensive tackle from Laurel, received an offer from Auburn Thursday morning. He learned the news during a conversation with area recruiter Marcus Woodson.

Auburn has targeted another top recruit from Mississippi.

Cross already is familiar with Auburn having visited in the spring.



“Auburn is a great place, a great school with a great football program,” Cross said. “It’s an all-around great school.”

In addition to Auburn, Cross has visited Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State. Each of the schools he’s visited is in his top group.

“I’m really considering Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State,” Cross said. “I like those four schools.”

Cross, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 275 pounds, hopes to make a commitment before the end of the summer. A return trip to Auburn July 28 is a possibility.

“I’ll be back to Auburn,” Cross said.