AuburnSports - Auburn offers Opelika athlete

Auburn offers Opelika athlete
Opelika athlete Jarell Stinson already had several early offers.
Last week, he added another.
Stinson, a Class of 2022 athlete, received word from the hometown school.
“I texted with (Auburn area recruiter) Kodi Burns and then he put me on the phone with Coach Gus (Malzahn),” Stinson said. “He told me I have an offer.”
Stinson admittedly was surprised.
“It felt crazy,” Stinson said. “I grew up watching them and now I have an offer from them. It felt great.”
Stinson could project to play several positions in college. He’s very athletic.
“I play a little bit of wide receiver, running back and I start at free safety and move around to corner,” Stinson said.
Auburn appears to be recruiting him to play defensive back.
“Coach Burns is my area recruiter and (defensive backs) Coach (Wesley) McGriff is my position coach,” Stinson said. “I like both of them.”
Stinson also has offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Troy.
“I don’t have any early favorites, but Auburn is definitely up there,” Stinson said.
I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Auburn University!! War Eagle 🦅. #AGTG @ChadSimmons_ @KodiBurns pic.twitter.com/mCYouAD5uH— Jarell Stinson ⚡️ (@JarellStin) October 13, 2020