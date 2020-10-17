AuburnSports - Auburn offers Opelika athlete

“I texted with (Auburn area recruiter) Kodi Burns and then he put me on the phone with Coach Gus (Malzahn),” Stinson said. “He told me I have an offer.”

Stinson, a Class of 2022 athlete, received word from the hometown school.

Last week, he added another.

Opelika athlete Jarell Stinson already had several early offers.

Stinson admittedly was surprised.

“It felt crazy,” Stinson said. “I grew up watching them and now I have an offer from them. It felt great.”

Stinson could project to play several positions in college. He’s very athletic.

“I play a little bit of wide receiver, running back and I start at free safety and move around to corner,” Stinson said.