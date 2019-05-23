“It was exciting,” Robinson said. “Coach Malzahn called and told me I had an offer. I thought they might offer, but I wasn’t really expecting it.”

Auburn on Wednesday extended an offer to an in-state offensive lineman and quickly moved to the top of his list.

Robinson, who is 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, visited Auburn two days before. It’s when he first met with Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.



“I got to know Coach Grimes and Coach Malzahn,” Robinson said. “Coach Grimes is an excellent coach. He tells you how it is and keeps it straight-up with you. Coach Malzahn is a real straight-up coach, too. He tells you how it is. I enjoyed meeting with both of them.”

The recent interest and offer from Auburn have propelled the Tigers to the top of Robinson’s list.

“They are high up there,” Robinson said. “They are at the top. They are an in-state school and an SEC school. I like it there. I like the coaching staff.”

Robinson also has offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Nebraska, among others. He is set to take an official visit to Tennessee June 14-16 and one to Missouri June 21-23. He’ll return to Auburn for another unofficial visit June 6.

“I’m not in a hurry to make my decision,” Robinson said. “I want to take my visits.”