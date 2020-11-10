AuburnSports - Auburn offers, moves to No. 1 spot for Florida DB

Auburn offers, moves to No. 1 spot for Florida DB
Auburn last week offered a Florida defensive back and quickly moved to the top of his list.
Dontae Balfour, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback from Bradford in Starke, Fla., lists Auburn his new favorite after an offer and subsequent virtual visit.
“Auburn is in the No. 1 spot,” Balfour said.
Balfour received the Auburn offer last Tuesday. It was his fourth SEC offer. He also has offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss and Missouri.
“Getting the Auburn offer was unbelievable,” Balfour said. “It was crazy. It was a blessing.”
Balfour found out about the offer after speaking with area recruiter Al Pogue and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. Balfour then spoke with Gus Malzahn and the entire defensive staff before taking a virtual visit.
“I had a virtual tour and loved it,” Balfour said. “It was amazing. It was real nice. Auburn is a real nice school.”
Auburn is at the top of Balfour’s list of favorites, which also includes Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tulane.
“I love the school and how the campus is,” Balfour said of Auburn. “I like the dorms, the facilities, the coaches. It seems like a great place to be.”
Balfour doesn’t have a timetable for making a commitment. He does, however, plan to sign in December.
In eight games this season, Balfour has 34 tackles, 32 solos, two interceptions, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. He also has 19 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Balfour said Auburn is recruiting him to play cornerback.
I am very blessed to receive my 13th offer from Auburn University🔵🟠 @coachalpogue @Coach_Shanks @Coach_CDukes @CoachBT9 @CoachMosley_BHS pic.twitter.com/2UToOKJoSs— Dontae Balfour (@BalfourDontae) November 3, 2020