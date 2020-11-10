AuburnSports - Auburn offers, moves to No. 1 spot for Florida DB

Auburn last week offered a Florida defensive back and quickly moved to the top of his list. Dontae Balfour, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback from Bradford in Starke, Fla., lists Auburn his new favorite after an offer and subsequent virtual visit. “Auburn is in the No. 1 spot,” Balfour said.

Balfour received the Auburn offer last Tuesday. It was his fourth SEC offer. He also has offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss and Missouri. “Getting the Auburn offer was unbelievable,” Balfour said. “It was crazy. It was a blessing.” Balfour found out about the offer after speaking with area recruiter Al Pogue and defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff. Balfour then spoke with Gus Malzahn and the entire defensive staff before taking a virtual visit. “I had a virtual tour and loved it,” Balfour said. “It was amazing. It was real nice. Auburn is a real nice school.”