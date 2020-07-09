AuburnSports - Auburn offers, moves into top group for N.C. athlete

“As soon as they offered, they moved into my top group,” McNeill said. “I’m definitely considering Auburn. I don’t know a lot about Auburn, but I know Auburn is a real scrappy team and is always in the mix to win a title.”

”I hear from them almost every day,” McNeill said. “I talk to them a lot and like them a lot.”

McNeill, from Sanderson in Raleigh, N.C., is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. He’s listed as an athlete and could project at several positions. Auburn, however, is recruiting him to play outside linebacker/buck.

McNeill never has met either of the two coaches. He’s never visited Auburn. He plans to change both as soon as possible.

“I’ve never visited, but I plan on taking a visit just as soon as I can,” McNeill said. “As soon as everything clears up, I’ll be taking a visit to Auburn as fast as I can. It will probably be an official visit, but I don’t know, yet.”

McNeill doesn’t plan on making a commitment anytime soon, but he does plan to update his group of top schools. His initial list included N.C. State, West Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Louisville, Washington, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

“I’ll be releasing a new group soon,” McNeill said. “I’m going to make some changes to it.”

The amended version will include Auburn.

“They will definitely be in it,” McNeill said.