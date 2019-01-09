Auburn’s search for more linebackers in the 2019 class has taken the Tigers to Kansas.

Dylan Jordan, an outside linebacker from Pittsburg, received an offer from Auburn Tuesday night. The offer came after days of increased interest from Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“He messaged me and said he heard about me at the (American Football) Coaches Convention,” Jordan said. “He’s been messaging and staying in contact with me and it feels good. I’m definitely happy about Auburn.”

Happy enough that Jordan moved Auburn into his top five with Utah, Kansas State, Nebraska and TCU. An official visit to Auburn could happen in the next 2-3 weeks, but some rescheduling will have to happen first.

“Im going to Utah this weekend and I’m scheduled to go to TCU next weekend (Jan. 18-20), Nebraska the following weekend (Jan. 25-27) and then commit on the 28th,” Jordan said. “It’s really a matter of which school I will have to slide out if I want to visit Auburn.”