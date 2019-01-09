Auburn offers Kansas LB
Auburn’s search for more linebackers in the 2019 class has taken the Tigers to Kansas.
Dylan Jordan, an outside linebacker from Pittsburg, received an offer from Auburn Tuesday night. The offer came after days of increased interest from Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams.
“He messaged me and said he heard about me at the (American Football) Coaches Convention,” Jordan said. “He’s been messaging and staying in contact with me and it feels good. I’m definitely happy about Auburn.”
Happy enough that Jordan moved Auburn into his top five with Utah, Kansas State, Nebraska and TCU. An official visit to Auburn could happen in the next 2-3 weeks, but some rescheduling will have to happen first.
“Im going to Utah this weekend and I’m scheduled to go to TCU next weekend (Jan. 18-20), Nebraska the following weekend (Jan. 25-27) and then commit on the 28th,” Jordan said. “It’s really a matter of which school I will have to slide out if I want to visit Auburn.”
Should Jordan visit Auburn, Williams would be a big reason he did.
“Coach T-Will is the real deal,” Jordan said. “I love him and can’t wait to meet him. I know he played at Auburn in the 2000’s and was an All-American as an undersized guy.”
Jordan expects Williams to travel to Kansas next week for an in-home visit. Should Jordan visit Auburn, it would be either the weekend of Jan. 18-20 or Jan. 25-27. He also could postpone his announcement and take a visit Feb. 1-3.
“I plan on committing Jan. 28, but I could wait until National Signing Day (Feb. 6),” Jordan said. “For that to happen, though, my mind will have to change. I want to announce on the 28th. I want to visit three schools and make my decision.”
After a great talk with @T_WILL4REAL I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Auburn University!🐅 #WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/PHpt6IswEW— DJ3️⃣ (@thedylanjordan_) January 9, 2019