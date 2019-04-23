“The offer felt great. It’s a big offer for me,” Gray said. “I’d been talking to Auburn for a while, but getting that call and offer was great. Me and Coach (Burns) had a great conversation. He told me that he loves fast guys and that he wants guys with lots of speed.”

Danny Gray , from Blinn Community College in Brenham, Texas, learned of the news Monday during a phone conversation with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Gray, who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds, has plenty of speed and used it last season to make several big plays.



As a freshman, Gray averaged 27.3 yards per catch and scored six touchdowns in eight games. It’s why he has several offers, including ones from Auburn, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Utah, among others.

Gray has never visited Auburn, but is in the process of changing that.

“I haven’t set a date for a visit, but me and Coach Kodi talked about one,” Gray said. “I definitely want to visit Auburn. I don’t really have any favorites right now, but I love the SEC. I know Auburn has a great football program and the education is great. I know they produce guys and get them to where they want to go.”

Gray, who is from Dallas, Texas, signed with Missouri in 2017, but failed to qualify and enrolled at Blinn. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and is on pace to graduate in December.