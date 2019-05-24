“(Dillingham) came by the school and told me that I had an offer,” Zierer said. “I had been talking to (offensive graduate assistant) Steve (Haunga) for a while now and he told me it was coming, so it felt good when it did. It felt really, really good.”

Kilian Zierer , who is from College of the Canyons Community College in California, learned of the offer after speaking with Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Auburn on Thursday offered a junior college offensive tackle and could receive an official visit soon.

Zierer is originally from Germany, so his knowledge of Auburn is limited.



“I know they are in the SEC, is Alabama’s biggest rival and are one of the better SEC educational schools,” Zierer said. “And I know they graduate a lot of tackles next year.”

Zierer could learn much more about Auburn in a few weeks should he take an official visit. It’s something he’s strongly considering.

“As of now, I’ll hopefully go out there and visit in two weeks,” Zierer said. “I’ll plan all of my visits next week after finals are done, but as of now, I’d really like to go out to Auburn and take an official visit.”

Zierer, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, also is considering official visits to UCLA, USC, Arizona State, Cal and Oregon.

“I’ll narrow it down next week,” Zierer said.

Zierer is on pace to graduate in December with three years to play two.