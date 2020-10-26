AuburnSports - Auburn offers Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson

“It was pretty awesome. It was a great experience,” Wilson said. “I hadn’t been in much contact with Auburn before then. I think they just saw my film and felt strongly about me. It’s pretty awesome that they have that much confidence in me.”

“Coach (Jack) Bicknell called me and then later in the day, he called me back and handed the phone to Coach (Gus) Malzahn,” Wilson said. “Coach Malzahn let me know that I have an offer.”

Eric Wilson , an interior offensive lineman at Harvard who will transfer for his final season of eligibility, received an offer from Auburn last week.

Auburn isn’t the only school. Wilson also has offers from Minnesota, Memphis, SMU and Western Kentucky. He’s receiving interest from LSU, Florida State and Boston College, among others.

Wilson is looking for an opportunity to make an immediate impact. Auburn provides that.

“Auburn told me about some of their concerns (along the offensive line) and that I could fill a need that they have,” Wilson said.

Wilson could play guard or center. It’s what he’s done at Harvard the past two seasons, and done it well.

Wilson was named All-Ivy League second-team in 2019. In 2020, Wilson was a first-team selection on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Ivy League team before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Wilson, who is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, plans to take his time in making his college choice. He hopes to take visits, whether on his own or officially. Auburn, however, already is on his to-visit list.

“I don’t know too much about Auburn, but my roommate, John Jenkins, is from Huntsville,” Wilson said. “He went to James Clemens, so we’ve always watched the Auburn-Alabama games. I’m hoping to get down there and visit him sometime and maybe go to Auburn and see the campus and stuff.”

Wilson, who went to high school at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Minnesistra, Minn., is scheduled to graduate from Harvard in May.

“I’ll have one year of eligibility, possibly two,” Wilson said. “It’s unclear right now.I’m going to wait and see how everything plays out, see how everything goes. Hopefully, I’ll be able to check out some of the schools.”