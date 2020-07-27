AuburnSports - Auburn offers Class of 2022 RB from Texas

Auburn offers Class of 2022 RB from Texas
Class of 2022 running back Tavorus Jones has several early offers.
Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Baylor, among many others, have offered the rising junior from Burges in El Paso, Texas.
Auburn on Friday joined the list, and did so in surprising fashion.
“It came out of nowhere,” Jones said. “They got in touch with my coach, and my coach called me and told me to give them a call.”
Jones called Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who recruits Texas for Auburn, and learned of the news.
“He was great to talk to,” Jones said. “I really like him and definitely have interest in Auburn.”
Jones has yet to visit Auburn, but plans to in the future.
“Of course I have interest in Auburn and I definitely want to visit,” Jones said. “Auburn is a great offer to have.”
Jones, who is six-feet tall and 185 pounds, plans to take his time in making his college choice. Although he has several early offers, he doesn’t list any early leaders.
“It’s really too early to decide,” Jones said. “I’m going to take my time.”
After a great talk with @coachchadmorris I am honored to have received an offer to further my academic and athletic career at The university of Auburn🟠‼️@Burges_Mustangs @Prep1USA @EP_GRIDIRON @adr8mol pic.twitter.com/EiSX2bv49S— Tavorus jones (@Tavorus3) July 25, 2020