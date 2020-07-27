AuburnSports - Auburn offers Class of 2022 RB from Texas

Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Penn State and Baylor, among many others, have offered the rising junior from Burges in El Paso, Texas.

Class of 2022 running back Tavorus Jones has several early offers.

Auburn on Friday joined the list, and did so in surprising fashion.

“It came out of nowhere,” Jones said. “They got in touch with my coach, and my coach called me and told me to give them a call.”

Jones called Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who recruits Texas for Auburn, and learned of the news.

“He was great to talk to,” Jones said. “I really like him and definitely have interest in Auburn.”