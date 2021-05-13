 AuburnSports - Auburn offers, claims No. 1 spot for SEMO transfer DB
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 08:06:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Auburn offers, claims No. 1 spot for SEMO transfer DB

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Auburn on Wednesday offered Southeast Missouri State transfer defensive back Bydarrius Knighten, and quickly claimed the top spot in his recruitment.

“Auburn is an elite program, so they are at the top of the list right now,” Knighten said.

Knighten, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, named Auburn his leader after a talk with defensive coordinator Derek Mason.

“I talked with Coach Mason and he let me know they are offering me,” Knighten said. “It feels good. It feels good to be wanted by a program like Auburn.”

Bydarrius Knighten plans to announce his decision in the coming days.
Bydarrius Knighten plans to announce his decision in the coming days. (Twitter)

Knighten is wanted by several programs. In addition to Auburn, he has offers from Oregon State, Purdue, Louisville, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Utah and Washington State, among others.

Knighten’s production on the field the past four seasons is the biggest reason why. In 46 career games, Knighten has 262 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, six interceptions and 23 pass breakups. He’s been named to All-America teams and is a 2020 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection.

Knighten is a natural fit at safety with versatility to play the nickel. Auburn has expressed its interest in him doing both.

“I had a Zoom call with them earlier this week and they showed me the defensive scheme and how they would use me,” Knighten said. “They see me as a mix between a field safety and a nickel. The way they use their field safety, they have to play in the nickel spot, too. So I would go down and cover the slot, be on the post and also in the box a little bit.”

Knighten on Thursday will have another Zoom with Auburn.

“They are going to show me their facilities and everything,” he said.

Knighten, who originally is from Tunica, Miss., hopes to make his decision soon. Getting back closer to home is not a priority for him.

“I’m at the point in my career that if I do make it in the NFL, I’d have to go anywhere in the country anyways,” Knighten said. “It’s not a concern for me.”

Knighten, who is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, plans to announce his decision in the next week.

“I want to make my decision soon … sooner than later is ideal,” Knighten said. “I plan on having one by the end of this week or hopefully next week. The whole transfer process is a little overwhelming. I’m just ready to get into a system, start learning the playbook and get to work.”

