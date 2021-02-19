AuburnSports - Auburn offers Auburn High LB

If Powell Gordon doesn’t want to leave home to go to college, he doesn’t have to. Not after Thursday night. Gordon, a linebacker from Auburn High School, received an offer from Auburn University. “Coach (Bryan) Harsin called me and we talked for about 30 minutes,” Gordon said. “He let me know that they are offering.”

Powell Gordon had 32 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks as a junior. (Getty Images/Icon Sportswire)

It was welcomed news for Gordon. “It felt great,” Gordon said. “Just getting an offer from the school that you’ve liked your whole life, it’s great. And it was special to be on the phone with Coach Harsin. He’s the new coach and really impressed me with all his knowledge of football and everything.” The offer comes after Gordon recorded 88 tackles, 32 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks as a junior. He did so playing mostly defensive end. Auburn, however, is recruiting him to play middle linebacker. “I think it will be great,” Gordon said of playing middle linebacker in the SEC. “I like commanding the defense, getting everyone in place and having a better vision of the entire field.”