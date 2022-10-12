A few days after Jordan Burns visited Auburn for the first time, he received a scholarship offer. The 2024 linebacker out of the Pace Academy in Atlanta visited Auburn for the LSU game on Oct. 1, his first trip to the Plains. Four days later, he announced that he had been offered by Auburn linebackers' coach Christian Robinson. "It’s big time. Auburn is a top school that I would love to go to," Burns said. 'I feel like it would be in my top choices. To get the Auburn offer, I’m not gonna say surprised, but it’s shocking."

Jordan Burns (left) with linebackers coach Christian Robinson (right). (Jordan Burns (@9jburns23)/Twitter)

Burns now holds three offers, with two from the SEC. Florida Atlantic was the first to offer, followed by Vanderbilt and now Auburn. Now holding an early offer from the Tigers, Burns feels like his recruitment could be on the verge of heating up. "It means a lot. It’s hard to explain, but getting an offer from Auburn is big to my family, it’s big to everybody," Burns said. "That’s a top SEC school. It’s just huge. Just looking forward for my future." Another thing just getting started is Burns' relationship with Robinson. "We’re just now starting out, trying to build our relationship," Burns said. "We can talk about everything from a linebacker viewpoint, from a recruiting standpoint."