Auburn offer gives QB Auburn Brock Glenn 'chills' during A-Day visit

Brock's family might get to watch him suit up in orange and blue now after Bryan Harsin offered the 2023 QB out of Memphis on Saturday.

The Glenn family has plenty of familiarity with Auburn University, which dates all the way back to 1963. Now Auburn is looking to land another Glenn. Auburn Brock Glenn , that is. He goes by Brock, but he is named after the University after his Grandfather graduated from the vet school in 1963. His Uncle and cousin also graduated from Auburn, and "basically the whole family grew up huge Auburn fans."

"So my brother and I were on the field with Coach (Mike) Hartline watching them warm up," Glenn explained. "As they were going back inside Coach Harsin came over, we talked and he asked, ‘Had I talked to Coach Kiesau.’ And I was like, ‘Yes sir,’ because I had. And he was like, ‘Well, did he tell you we offered you?’ And I was like, ‘No sir,’ because at the time he hadn’t. And he was like, ‘Well, we did. So congratulations.’

"I was just filled with excitement. I really — it caught me off guard at that moment, and I just got chills and it was very exciting. Great moment."

Glenn visited for Auburn's A-Day game with his four siblings — one brother and three sisters — along with his Mom and Grandfather. After getting the offer on the field with his brother, they went inside to inform the rest of the family of the news.

"So my brother and I, we, super excited, went back in to tell them and they were just all overwhelmed because they’re huge Auburn fans so we definitely enjoyed that moment together," Glenn said.

Glenn had been on football visits to the Plains twice already before, but Saturday's trip was his first to really dive into the offense with the coaches. Watching film, watching the current quarterbacks during A-Day and getting a look at how he could fit in if he were to commit to Auburn.

"It was awesome. This was the first time I really dove deep into school and their offense and kind of what they’re about so I got to watch some film with Coach Kiesau and he showed me their key principles and some plays and how I’d fit in and all that," Glenn said. "I love their offense, it’s a pro-tempo so it’s readying you for the NFL. Shotgun, under-center, spread, pro, it’s everything. So I love that about their offense. But yeah, it was really great."

Before his visit Saturday, Glenn had Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma State as three of his top schools. But Auburn is "for sure" in the mix at the top now.

Glenn plans to visit Oklahoma State the weekend of April 23rd. From there, he has Elite 11 Regionals in Nashville on May 15th and is hoping to have it "simmered down a good bit by then."

From there, once he feels comfortable, a decision "sometime around there" in late May or early June.

Glenn recently competed in the Rivals Camp Series in New Orleans, being named Mr. Consistency by our Adam Gorney.

"Brock Glenn threw a lot of passes throughout the camp, routinely stepping to the front of the line and looking for more reps - and almost every single one was a dime to the receiver," Gorney wrote. "Whether it was during drills, routes on air or working through a long 1-on-1 session, the three-star from Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School had an impressive showing and definitely outplayed his ranking."