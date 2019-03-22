“It felt great,” Domio said. “They told me they were offering and it felt amazing.”

Domio, from Blinn Community College in Brenham, Texas, learned of the news during a conversation with Auburn defensive backs coaches Wesley McGriff and Marcus Woodson.

Domio, who played high school ball in Houston, Texas, doesn’t know a lot about Auburn, but he knows enough to be highly interested.



“I watched Auburn as a kid,” he said. “I know they are in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football for sure. And Cam Newton, he came from Blinn and went to Auburn, so that would be some big shoes to fill.”

Domio is considering following Newton’s path from Texas to Auburn. Although Domio doesn’t list any early favorites, he’s already planning to visit Auburn in the summer.

“It will probably be an official visit,” Domio said. “I like Auburn. I like (McGriff and Woodson). They seem pretty cool, relaxed and nice guys.”

Domio also earned an offer from Texas Tech on Thursday, which brings his total number of offers to six. He already has offers from Nebraska, Utah, Houston and SMU.

As a freshman, Domio had 21 tackles, a tackle for loss, three pass breakups and an interception he returned 75 yards for a touchdown.

Domio, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, is on pace to graduate from Blinn in December with two years of eligibility remaining.