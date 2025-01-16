Auburn offer 'an opportunity' for '26 OL

"I mean, I'm just happy," Boulware said. "I feel really blessed that I have the opportunity to play at the next level. The offer, I'm glad to have it. Everyone talks about all the other stuff like that, but I just see it as an opportunity, because you never know what can happen."

Eight schools that have offered Boulware are recruiting him as a defensive lineman, while Auburn is the second program to offer him as an offensive lineman.

Thursday was his first time talking with Thornton, but already, Boulware got a sense of who he is as a person and a coach.

"He seems like a great guy," Boulware said. "Definitely knows what he's talking about, and definitely wants what's best for the program. They told me how they produce their guys and stuff like that, and just how they're always ready to work."

With visits to South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, East Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech already in the books, Boulware is looking to get to Auburn in the spring for a visit. What will he be looking at while on a visit?

"The way Coach Thornton coaches," Boulware said. "The way team chemistry, team bond is. You know, just like the little things. Nothing like too crazy."