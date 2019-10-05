“It’s definitely kind of devastating,” Auburn receiver Seth Williams said. “But, you know, we know we’ve got a good defense. They’re always going to get us the ball in our hand. We’ve just got to capitalize on opportunities.”

All afternoon Auburn was gifted opportunities to jump on Florida and silence a hostile crowd. Time after time, Gus Malzahn’s Tigers came up empty in their 24-13 loss in The Swamp on Saturday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. | There was a chance. Then another. Then another.

With an offense that sputtered for the length of the game — Auburn’s second non-touchdown first down came with nine minutes left in the third quarter — the Tigers needed as many chances they could get their hands on.

The defense delivered, forcing four fumbles and even helping Auburn’s field position by racking up 53 return yards off the turnovers.

“They told us to come on, they were going to keep on giving us the ball, and we’ve just got to score for them,” Williams said. “They’ve always got our backs and we’ve always got their backs, but tonight it was different.”

But for every gifted possession or favorable situation, there was an Auburn mistake or a string of ineffective play calls to complement.

On Florida’s second possession of the afternoon, nickelback Christian Tutt slammed into quarterback Kyle Trask off the edge, knocking the ball loose and giving Auburn possession at Florida’s 39-yard line.

Auburn didn’t get a first down off the turnover and mustered a 48-yard field goal.

Later in the quarter, Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt forced a fumble from Gators running back Dameon Pierce, recovered by Tyrone Truesdell at Florida’s 44-yard line.

Auburn advanced to Florida’s 21 before settling for another field goal.

“Our guys fought, our defense played outstanding, had four turnovers, gave the offense the ball and some short fields,” Malzahn said. “We just didn’t get it done offensively, and that starts with me.”

Then the turnovers began for Bo Nix. After Derrick Brown strip-sacked Trask in the red zone and returned it all the way to Florida’s 35, Nix threw an interception two plays later that was nearly returned for a touchdown by Gators defensive back Shawn Davis.

At that point, Auburn had 47 yards on seven possessions.

Auburn’s special teams came up big, however, stuffing a fake punt on the following series, setting up the Tigers’ only touchdown of the day — a 32-yard strike from Nix to Williams.

The offense then began to help itself in the second half, marching 80 yards from inside its own 5, down 17-13, only for Nix to throw an interception in the end-zone.

“We had the play,” Malzahn said. “We just kinda under threw it a little bit, and the kid made a good play."

The drive was catalyzed by strong runs from JaTarvious Whitlow, who hit his stride for 75 yards in the second half. Auburn lulled the Gators to sleep on the ground enough to set up play-action, which Nix used to find Williams wide-open for 46 yards.