“Right now, Auburn is No. 1 on my list," Lewis said. "Just with how they approached me. They were the first team to contact me really and they really were the first team to show face. I saw Coach Davis, that was the first coach I met throughout this whole program, so Auburn’s No. 1."

The former Georgia State wideout was on Auburn's campus for an official visit over the weekend, as the Tigers pursue a proven wide receiver out of the portal.

With a decision coming as soon as next week, transfer Robert Lewis has Auburn on top.

Robert spent the last three seasons at Georgia State, where he was a career 1,000-yard receiver with the Panthers. His best season was his most recent campaign in 2023, where he recorded 70 catches for 877 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

With a new home on the horizon, Lewis spent his first official visit with the Auburn Tigers. The thing that sticks out about the SEC school?

"I enjoyed the campus life," Lewis said. "There’s a lot of good traditions that Auburn has here and Auburn just seems like it could be a good fit for me. I could see myself playing here."

One area that Lewis feels he can fit in is with the RPO and up-tempo scheme that Auburn runs. It's similar to what Lewis ran with Georgia State, which could make the transition easier if Lewis were to pick the Tigers.

Lewis could bring more to the field than just his playmaking ability. Part of Auburn's message was to come in and be a leader for a talented group of incoming freshman.

"They’re expecting the young guys to come in and play and compete for a starting position," Lewis said. "With me, I think just coming from where I come from and just knowing how hard the work is that you gotta prepare yourself to get to the next level, I think I can be a good role model for those young guys, show them the right way."

When it comes to wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, Lewis had nothing but high praise.

"He knows the game of football, it’s just what me and him talked about besides football and off the field," Lewis said. "I can really relate to him. There’s a lot of good things that I think he can teach me, help me with, improve my game, just to be a better football player. Me and him, it’s a good fit."