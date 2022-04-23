Auburn 'near the top' for 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

Jeremiah Cobb has been focusing on a smaller group of schools as he starts to inch towards a commitment, and now Auburn is starting to stand out at the top of the smaller group.

The 4-star RB from Montgomery Catholic was back on the Plains on Saturday for a visit, and got to spend time with RB coach Cadillac Williams and the rest of Auburn's coaching staff.

"It was real fun," Cobb said. "It was laid back, I got to really hang out with all the coaching staff and talk football with them. It was amazing, it was awesome."