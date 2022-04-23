Auburn 'near the top' for 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb
Jeremiah Cobb has been focusing on a smaller group of schools as he starts to inch towards a commitment, and now Auburn is starting to stand out at the top of the smaller group.
The 4-star RB from Montgomery Catholic was back on the Plains on Saturday for a visit, and got to spend time with RB coach Cadillac Williams and the rest of Auburn's coaching staff.
"It was real fun," Cobb said. "It was laid back, I got to really hang out with all the coaching staff and talk football with them. It was amazing, it was awesome."
Cobb's visit Saturday marked his second trip to Auburn this spring, after visiting back in March. He had planned to attend A-Day, but obligations with his track team forced him to miss.
But coming back to visit with Coach Williams and visit Auburn again this spring was important for Cobb.
"Oh I love him," Cobb said about Williams. "He’s awesome, he’s one of my favorites on the staff. He just treats me so right, he’s awesome."
Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and now Texas, who recently offered Cobb on a visit are some of the main players for Cobb, but Auburn is establishing itself "near the top" of his recruitment.
As of now Cobb is eyeing a late summer decision before his senior season, and he is "most likely" set to return to Auburn for an official visit.