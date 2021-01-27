AuburnSports - Auburn moves to top for Mississippi's top RB

Auburn has moved to the top of the list for the No. 1 running back in Mississippi. Jarquez Hunter, a 3-star recruit from Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, lists Auburn his leader with one week left before Signing Day. “I have a lot of interest in Auburn,” Hunter said. “They are my top team, my No. 1 team.”

Hunter has many reasons the Tigers are on top. “I like the team and I like how they run the ball,” Hunter said. “I like Coach (Mike) Bobo’s offense, and I just like all the coaches. They are all cool guys.”That includes running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and offensive line coach Will Friend. “I talk to Coach Friend and Coach Cadillac,” Hunter said. “I have good relationships with both of them. Coach Friend went to the same high school as me. I like him and I like Coach ‘Cadillac’. I think Coach ‘Cadillac’ is a good person and I like him as a coach.”