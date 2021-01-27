AuburnSports - Auburn moves to top for Mississippi's top RB

Auburn moves to top for Mississippi's top RB
Auburn has moved to the top of the list for the No. 1 running back in Mississippi.
Jarquez Hunter, a 3-star recruit from Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, lists Auburn his leader with one week left before Signing Day.
“I have a lot of interest in Auburn,” Hunter said. “They are my top team, my No. 1 team.”
Hunter has many reasons the Tigers are on top.
“I like the team and I like how they run the ball,” Hunter said. “I like Coach (Mike) Bobo’s offense, and I just like all the coaches. They are all cool guys.”That includes running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and offensive line coach Will Friend.
“I talk to Coach Friend and Coach Cadillac,” Hunter said. “I have good relationships with both of them. Coach Friend went to the same high school as me. I like him and I like Coach ‘Cadillac’. I think Coach ‘Cadillac’ is a good person and I like him as a coach.”
Hunter has not taken a virtual visit to Auburn, but he hasn’t needed one.
“I went to two Junior Days at Auburn,” Hunter said. “I went to one my 10th-grade year and another one my 11th-grade year. I’ve seen the campus enough to know I like it.”
Hunter plans to announce his decision shortly after Signing Day.
“I’m announcing and signing on Feb. 5,” he said.
In eight games as a senior, Hunter rushed for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns on 226 carries (7.5 avg.). He averaged 210 rushing yards per game and was named the Most Valuable Player in Class 5A.
Rivals ranks Hunter, who is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, the No. 40 running back in the 2021 class and No. 11 overall recruit in Mississippi.