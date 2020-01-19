News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 12:31:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Auburn moves into top 2 for Texas tight end

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

AUBURN | Tight end Brandon Frazier took an official visit to Auburn this weekend and left with the Tigers in his top two.Frazier, from McKinney (Texas) North, said Auburn and Texas Tech are atop hi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}