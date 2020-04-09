ESPN’s Todd McShay also expects Brown to go to the Panthers at pick No. 7, and both Marlon Davidson, No. 48 to the N.Y. Jets, and Igbinoghene, No. 63 to Kansas City, to go in the second round of his two-round mock.

Former defensive tackle Derrick Brown continues to be projected as a top 10 pick by most draft experts including going No. 7 to Carolina in a mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who also has Noah Igbinoghene going to San Francisco 30th overall.

AUBURN | The 2020 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and Auburn remains poised to end a six-year drought without a first round selection.

McShay has Brown rated as his No. 1 defensive tackle in the draft along with Marlon Davidson as the No. 5 defensive end, Jack Driscoll the No. 5 offensive guard and Arryn Siposs the No. 5 punter in his top 10 draft position rankings.

Kiper has Brown as the No. 1 defensive tackle, Davidson the No. 4 defensive end, Igbinoghene the No. 3 cornerback and Siposs the No. 9 punter/kicker in his position rankings.

NFL.com’s Charley Casserly and Daniel Jeremiah both have Brown going to Carolina at No. 7 in their first round mocks. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Brown going to Jacksonville with the No. 9 pick, Davidson to San Francisco at the bottom of the first round with the 31st pick, and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and Igbinoghene both going in the third round of his mock draft.

Other potential Auburn draft picks include safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson, cornerback Javaris Davis, defensive end Nick Coe, and offensive linemen Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton.

Auburn’s last first round pick came in 2014 when both Greg Robinson, second overall, and Dee Ford, 23rd overall, were selected. The Tigers set a school record with six draft picks in 2019, the most since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nev., from April 23-25. Round 1 will be Thursday, Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Rounds 4-7 Saturday.

Below are where former Auburn players land in seven-round mock drafts by WalterFootball.com and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.