ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Brown going to Carolina with the seventh overall pick and Igbinoghene to San Francisco 30th overall in his mock draft posted 10 days ago.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is being projected in most mock drafts as a top 10 pick while cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is also getting mentioned as a potential pick at the end of the first round.

AUBURN | The 2020 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and Auburn is poised to end a six-year drought without a first round selection.

His ESPN colleague, Todd McShay, updated and expanded his mock draft to two rounds Monday and it also includes Brown going 7th to Carolina. McShay has Marlon Davidson going to the N.Y. Jets in the second round with the 48th overall pick and Igbinoghene to Kansas City with the 63rd overall pick in the second round.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has Brown going 3rd overall to Detroit and Igbinoghene 32nd overall to the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City. NFL.com Chad Reuter’s four-round mock has Brown going 14th to Tampa Bay, Marlon Davidson going in the second round, 47th overall, to Atlanta and Igbinoghene going to Miami in the third round.

Auburn’s last first round pick came in 2014 when both Greg Robinson, second overall, and Dee Ford, 23rd overall, were selected. The Tigers set a school record with six draft picks in 2019, the most since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.

A seven-round mock draft by Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller has eight Auburn players being selected while a six-round mock by WalterFootball.com has six Tigers hearing their name called. Both are included in the table below.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nev., from April 23-25. Round 1 will be Thursday, Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Rounds 4-7 Saturday.