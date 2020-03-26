AUBURN | The NFL Draft is just four weeks away and several former Auburn players are expected to hear their names called early including two potential first rounders.

In our latest look at mock drafts, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his third version of the first round, DraftWire has projected the first three rounds, WalterFootball the first six rounds and DraftSite all seven rounds.



Check below to see where former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown is projected to land in the first round along with the rest of AU’s top draft targets.



The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nev., from April 23-25. Round 1 will be Thursday, Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Rounds 4-7 Saturday.

