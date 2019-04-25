AUBURN | The 2019 NFL Draft has finally arrived, which means many draft sites have put out their final mocks.

It appears unlikely any former Auburn players will be selected in Thursday night’s first round, but Friday’s second and third rounds are a definite possibility as are Saturday’s 4-7 rounds.



In our latest mock draft tracker, we check in with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who expands his mock to seven rounds and includes a new Auburn player, along with updates from DraftSite and WalterFootball.



Round 1 begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Friday night’s two rounds begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s final four rounds begin at 11 a.m.

