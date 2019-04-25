News More News
Auburn mock draft tracker

Dean is projected to go anywhere between the 2nd and 5th round in the latest mock drafts. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today images)
Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports.com
Senior Editor

AUBURN | The 2019 NFL Draft has finally arrived, which means many draft sites have put out their final mocks.

It appears unlikely any former Auburn players will be selected in Thursday night’s first round, but Friday’s second and third rounds are a definite possibility as are Saturday’s 4-7 rounds.

In our latest mock draft tracker, we check in with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who expands his mock to seven rounds and includes a new Auburn player, along with updates from DraftSite and WalterFootball.

Round 1 begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Friday night’s two rounds begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s final four rounds begin at 11 a.m.

AUBURN MOCK DRAFT TRACKER
PLAYER NFL.com DraftSite WalterFball DraftWire

Jamel Dean

BAL RD 5, 160

DEN RD 3, 71

IND RD 2, 59

NYJ RD 4, 108

Jarrett Stidham

DEN RD 4, 125

JAX RD 6, 178

DEN RD 3, 71

DEN RD 5, 148

Darius Slayton

ATL RD 4, 117

CHI RD 4, 126

Deshaun Davis

NYJ RD 7, 217

Dontavius Russell

ARI RD 7, 249
