{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 07:35:45 -0500') }} football

Auburn mock draft tracker

Davis competed at the NFL Combine last month.
Bryan Matthews
Senior Editor

AUBURN | With the NFL Draft just one week away, many mock drafts are expanding beyond the first round and a couple are stretching into seven full rounds.

In our latest mock draft tracker, linebacker Deshaun Davis makes his first appearance as Draft Wire expands from four to seven rounds. ESPN’s Mel Kiper expands his mock draft to three rounds for the first time.

We also get the latest projections from DraftSite and WalterFootball.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville from April 25-27. Round 1 will be next Thursday night, Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Rounds 4-7 Saturday.

MOCK DRAFT TRACKER
Kiper (1-3) DraftSite (1-7) WalterFootball DraftWire

Jamel Dean


GB RD 3, 75

IND RD 2, 59

NYG RD 4, 108

Jarrett Stidham

MIA RD 3, 78

NO RD 6, 177

DEN RD 3, 71

DEN RD 5, 148

Darius Slayton

MIA RD 4, 116

BAL RD 4, 123

Deshaun Davis

NYJ RD 7, 217
